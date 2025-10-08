The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manny Pacquiao confirms next fight date... but who will he face?
Manny Pacquiao has confirmed a date for his next fight - which will be staged when the eight-division champion is 47 years old
Manny Pacquiao has confirmed the date of his next fight, stating he will return to the ring at the start of 2026 - with an opponent soon to be announced.
The eight-division world champion ended nearly four years of retirement in July when he fought to a draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, with many feeling that Pacquiao had done enough to take the win against an opponent 16 years his junior.
Pacquiao will be 47 by the time he takes to the ring at the end of January, with a venue in Las Vegas set to be confirmed for his next bout.
In a video posted on social media, Pacquiao shared: “Hello to all my boxing fans. I’m excited to let you know I will be returning to the ring on January 24 in Las Vegas. It is going to be an exciting and special event. Stay tuned. More news to come on my opponent in the next few days.”
In recent days Pacquiao’s long-term advisor Sean Gibbons has hinted at three potential opponents for ‘PacMan’.
Reports have spread that Pacquiao is closing in on an agreement to face the WBA champion at 147lbs, Rolly Romero. The American picked up the ‘regular’ version of the WBA strap by shocking Ryan Garcia back in May. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ move up to 154lbs saw Romero named as the full champion at welterweight in July.
However, whilst it appears Romero and Pacquiao are finalising negotiations, two other names have been mentioned. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is one rumoured opponent, whilst Brit Conor Benn has also been thrown into the mix, according to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.
Both Davis and Benn have fights lined up before the end of 2025. ‘Tank’ Davis is due to fight an exhibition bout with Jake Paul at a catchweight of 195lbs on November 14, whilst Benn faces rival Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch live on DAZN PPV the following day.
Benn previously competed as a welterweight, and has indicated that he will drop back to 147lbs after two fights at middleweight against Eubank Jr.
