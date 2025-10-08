Manny Pacquiao confirms next fight date... but who will he face?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed the date of his next fight, stating he will return to the ring at the start of 2026 - with an opponent soon to be announced.

The eight-division world champion ended nearly four years of retirement in July when he fought to a draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, with many feeling that Pacquiao had done enough to take the win against an opponent 16 years his junior.

Pacquiao will be 47 by the time he takes to the ring at the end of January, with a venue in Las Vegas set to be confirmed for his next bout.

In a video posted on social media, Pacquiao shared: “Hello to all my boxing fans. I’m excited to let you know I will be returning to the ring on January 24 in Las Vegas. It is going to be an exciting and special event. Stay tuned. More news to come on my opponent in the next few days.”

In recent days Pacquiao’s long-term advisor Sean Gibbons has hinted at three potential opponents for ‘PacMan’.

Reports have spread that Pacquiao is closing in on an agreement to face the WBA champion at 147lbs, Rolly Romero. The American picked up the ‘regular’ version of the WBA strap by shocking Ryan Garcia back in May. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ move up to 154lbs saw Romero named as the full champion at welterweight in July.

However, whilst it appears Romero and Pacquiao are finalising negotiations, two other names have been mentioned. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is one rumoured opponent, whilst Brit Conor Benn has also been thrown into the mix, according to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.

Both Davis and Benn have fights lined up before the end of 2025. ‘Tank’ Davis is due to fight an exhibition bout with Jake Paul at a catchweight of 195lbs on November 14, whilst Benn faces rival Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch live on DAZN PPV the following day.

Benn previously competed as a welterweight, and has indicated that he will drop back to 147lbs after two fights at middleweight against Eubank Jr.

