Keith Thurman believes he is about to return to the top of the sport by defeating WBC super-welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora, stating that he will ‘conquer Mount Everest himself’.

Titleholder Fundora and contender Thurman meet inside the ring at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on Saturday, 25 October in what will be the challenger’s highest-profile fight in six years.

A unified champion at 147lb, Thurman was forced to vacate the WBC title at welterweight due to injury before losing his WBA strap to the legendary Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

Thurman would fight just once between 2019 and 2025, defeating current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. He moved up to 154lb to face Brock Jarvis earlier this year, paving the way for a fight with Fundora.

"This is what the sport is all about,” Thurman shared at a recent press conference.

“You put Thurman's name next to anybody and I guarantee you it's gonna be a fight you won't wanna miss, I'm about to conquer Mount Everest himself.

“They call him the Towering Inferno, but I've been in the fire. This is what I live for right here. This is the top of the sport."

Now 36, Thurman believes a world title in a second division would see him become a prize draw for other fighters. In 33 fights Thurman has won 31 times, 23 by way of knockout, losing just the once with a further bout ruled a no contest.

"Once I get the WBC title, people won’t have a reason to say 'no' to a Keith Thurman fight,” continued the American.

“I’ve been waiting through the setbacks. With the truly great champions, you can’t stop them from becoming champion once again."

Since earning the WBC title in 2024 with victory over Tim Tszyu, Fundora has successfully defended his strap on two occasions. The California-native was initially a unified champion, also picking up the WBO version of the world title alongside his WBC crown, but Fundora relinquished the belt to pursue a rematch with Tszyu in 2025.

He beat the Australian for a second time, and now has Thurman in his sights.

