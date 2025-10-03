Terence Crawford ‘surprise’ teased as timeline emerges for major announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing’s kingmaker Turki Alalshikh has teased an upcoming ‘surprise’ from undisputed super-middleweight champion Terence Crawford, but only after a period of rest for the fighter.

Crawford upset the odds to defeat the king at 168lb, Canelo Alvarez, with a unanimous decision win in September. Victory for Crawford saw the Omaha native create history, becoming the first man to reign as undisputed champion in three separate weight classes during the four-belt era.

Immediately after the Canelo fight, speculation began over Crawford’s future. Recently turning 38, “Bud” has hinted at dropping down to 160lb to chase a world title in a sixth division, whilst there is also the possibility of staying at 168lb to defend his titles at super-middleweight.

Now, Alalshikh has hinted Crawford will be making a major announcement soon. Speaking to The Ring, Alalshikh commented: “The champ has a lot of surprises for his city and for the future. He wants to rest now for one or two months, then we will tell you the surprise.”

Whilst Canelo signed a four-fight deal with Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season earlier this year, there was no announcement that Crawford had penned a similar long-term agreement.

However, Crawford has previously spoken about his friendship with Alalshikh, stating that the chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority had given him leverage in negotiating previous fights.

His fight at 154lb with Israil Madrimov headlined a Riyadh Season-backed card in Los Angeles in August 2024.

In the immediate aftermath of Crawford’s win over Canelo, Alalshikh took to Twitter to propose another super-fight, pondering if WBC light-heavyweight world champion David Benavidez would be able to drop back to 168lb.

Crawford remained coy on his future when interviewed directly after his win over Canelo, refusing to rule out retirement. When asked if he was contemplating leaving the sport after 42 wins from 42 bouts, Crawford stated: “I don’t know (if this is the last fight of my career). I’ve got to sit down with my team and we'll talk about it.”

