Anthony Joshua responds to Andre Ward callout with playful jibe
Ward retired unbeaten in 2017, as a former unified champion at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight
Anthony Joshua has reacted to Andre Ward’s callout this week, offering a playful response to the unbeaten former world champion.
American star Ward, now 41, retired with a perfect record of 32-0 (16 KOs) in 2017, having held unified world titles at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight.
And having teased a comeback fight for the right payday in recent years, Ward has now turned his attention to Joshua.
Ward said in an Instagram video this week: “One name that I’ve brought up before, that... when you say that name, I could see myself fighting him – present day today, if the business was right and everything was right on that front... Me and Anthony Joshua.
“That’s a fight that I would take at Wembley Stadium. It’s a dangerous fight for my legacy, it’s a dangerous fight across the board, but that’s a fight that would get me in the gym and get me in the mindset that I need to be in to go to war.”
And Joshua, 35, has noted Ward’s callout, commenting on the American’s Instagram post: “Pay Day Pay Day ( Canelo voice )”.
The Briton was referencing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super-middleweight champion, who has taunted various prospective opponents over the years by saying they want the “pay day” that comes with fighting him.
Ward is considered a modern great, but he would have to turn back the clock and reach a career-highest weight to box Joshua.
“AJ”, since turning professional after winning Olympic gold in 2012, has exclusively fought at heavyweight. In that division, he is a former two-time world champion.
Most recently, however, Joshua failed to regain world-champion status, as he was knocked out by then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.
AJ has since undergone elbow surgery, and his next fight date and opponent are unclear.
Ward retired in 2017 on the back of a stoppage win over Sergey Kovalev, having outpointed the Russian in each man’s previous bout. With those victories, Ward won then retained the WBA, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles.
