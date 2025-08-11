Itauma vs Whyte: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will square off in an intriguing heavyweight clash this weekend, as young Itauma faces his sternest test yet.

Itauma, still just 20 years old, has been touted as a world champion in waiting, with an unbeaten record of 12-0 featuring 10 brutal knockout wins.

While the Briton missed the window to break Mike Tyson’s record as boxing’s youngest-ever world heavyweight champion, he could enter the division’s top tier with a statement win against compatriot Whyte.

But Whyte, 37, is a seasoned professional, who has fought a who’s who of heavyweights. Having taken on the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Alexander Povetkin, Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) is unlikely to be fazed by Itauma, despite the hype around the younger man.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight and what time does it start?

Itauma vs Whyte is scheduled to take place on Saturday 16 August at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The undercard is due to start at 5.45pm BST (9.45am PT / 11.45am CT / 12.45pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10.20pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.20pm CT / 5.20pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99. A subscription to DAZN is available here.

open image in gallery Dillian Whyte has fought a who’s who of heavyweights ( Getty Images )

Odds

Itauma – 1/12

Whyte – 7/1

Draw – 20/1

Via Betway.

Please read the terms.

Full card

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) eviscerated Demsey McKean in the first round ( Getty Images )

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte (heavyweight)

Nick Ball (C) vs Sam Goodman (WBA featherweight title)

Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (super-featherweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)

Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (super-featherweight)

