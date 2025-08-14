Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker talks delayed amid worrying update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talks over a potential title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker have been delayed, according to promoter Frank Warren, who has said the Ukrainian is suffering from an injury.

After Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in their rematch in July, staying unbeaten and retaining the undisputed heavyweight titles, attention quickly turned to his next challenger.

The consensus is that Parker, 33, is the most-deserving opponent for Usyk, and the 38-year-old was recently ordered to defend his belts against the New Zealander, who is the WBO interim champion and Usyk’s mandatory challenger.

Yet a setback to negotiations has come in the form of an injury to the champion, per Warren, who told Sky Sports on Thursday (14 August): “[Usyk] put a letter in yesterday, stating that he’s asked him for an extension period – because he’s injured – before being ordered to do anything.

“His camp have written asking for a period of time before he has to defend the title. Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates, or he will fight Usyk for the title.”

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (right) stopped Daniel Dubois in July for the second time ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Warren was referring to the possibility that Parker is elevated to official WBO champion if Usyk gives up the main belt. The Queensberry boss then mentioned Saturday’s clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte, both of whom are promoted by Warren, as potentially tying into Parker’s next move.

“If Moses or Dillian win, they’re in the No 1 spot,” said Warren, “and if the fight with Usyk and Parker doesn’t happen, then Joe will have to fight the official No 1 contender.

“We'll see what happens, and the WBO will put a statement out on this today or tomorrow. I’ve been informally told what the position is. The most important thing is to focus on Saturday, it’s a very important fight.”

Parker last fought in February, knocking out Martin Bakole in two rounds, after the latter stepped in for an ill Dubois on two days’ notice.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker (left) knocked out Martin Bakole in February ( Getty Images )

The Kiwi is a former world champion, while Usyk is a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight king.

The Ukrainian southpaw outpointed Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in May 2024, before giving up the IBF title to facilitate a rematch with the Briton. In December, he outpointed Fury again to retain the remaining belts.

Then came his stoppage of Dubois – whom Usyk also finished in 2023 – as the modern great regained undisputed status at heavyweight in July.