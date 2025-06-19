When is Canelo vs Crawford? Date, fight time, undercard and how to watch
Two multi-weight champions square off for undisputed status, in one of the biggest commercial fights in years
Later this year, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will box Terence Crawford in one of the biggest commercial fights in years.
Mexican icon Canelo defends all the major super-middleweight titles in Las Vegas, where he faces arguable pound-for-pound No 1 Crawford at Allegiant Stadium – home of the Raiders NFL team.
The unbeaten Crawford is a four-division world champion, having gradually worked his way from lightweight up to super-welterweight, yet this 167lb clash with Canelo will see him make a further, stark jump in weight.
If he succeeds against Canelo (63-2-2, 39 knockouts), the 37-year-old American (41-0, 31 KOs) will become boxing’s first three-weight undisputed champion. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Canelo is also a multi-weight champion, who recently regained undisputed status at super-middleweight, his preferred division in recent years.
While this is a somewhat contrived showdown from a weight perspective, it is perhaps the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, 10 years ago – at least from the perspective of an American audience. It pits the face of boxing, in Canelo, against a man deemed by many as the finest boxer alive right now. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Canelo vs Crawford will take place on Saturday 13 September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Timings for the event have not yet been announced, but it’s likely that the main card will begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks following at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. It will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, i.e. it will not be a pay-per-view event.
Odds
Canelo – 8/15
Crawford – 6/4
Draw – 16/1
Fight card
More bouts to be added; ‘C’ denotes champion:
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)
