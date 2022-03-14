Anthony Joshua would get ‘chinned’ by Deontay Wilder, Carl Froch claims

Carl Froch has claimed that Anthony Joshua would “probably get chinned” against Deontay Wilder, warning his fellow Briton to avoid a clash with the American.

Joshua was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in London in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process. “AJ” was set to rematch the undefeated Ukrainian in spring, but Usyk has returned to his home country to aid in its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

It is therefore unlikely that Joshua will take on Usyk in the near future, with rumours of alternative bouts now circulating. A clash with compatriot Joe Joyce has been talked up, with the former Olympians trading words on Twitter, while many fans are keen to see Joshua fight Wilder.

Former super-middleweight champion Froch has advised Joshua, 32, not to take a potential fight with the former WBC heavyweight title holder, however.

“[From a] business point of view, don’t fight Deontay Wilder because you’re probably going to get chinned,” Froch told Intu Boxing.

“He’s a massive puncher, there’s a chance you’ll get chinned. If you catch one on the chin, you’re going over.

Deontay Wilder knocked Tyson Fury twice in their most recent fight (Getty Images)

“I don’t care if your name is Anthony Joshua or whatever your name is in the heavyweight division; he can knock you out with one punch. Tyson Fury nearly found that out a couple of times.”

Fury fought Wilder to a controversial split draw in 2018, with most fans and pundits believing that the Briton was robbed of a points victory, before the “Gypsy King” stopped Wilder in February 2020 and October 2021.

Fury took the WBC heavyweight title from the American in the second of those contests, before retaining it in their trilogy bout.

Fury was knocked down twice in the rivals’ first clash and twice in their most recent meeting.