The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul slammed by heavyweight contender Tony Yoka
Linked to a fight with Joshua in recent days, Yoka says he cannot understand why his fellow Olympic champion would take on the influencer
Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka says he cannot believe that Anthony Joshua is contemplating a fight with influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn and Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian have both added fuel to the fire in recent weeks when it comes to a potential bout between Joshua and Paul.
But Yoka, who joined Frank Warren’s Queensberry earlier this week, stated that the bout would be pointless, as Joshua does not need the money a fight with Paul would generate.
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
The Frenchman told Box Nation: “That’s bull***t. I can’t believe it.
“You can’t make me believe that Anthony Joshua is going to fight Jake Paul, why?
“Joshua does not need money. He’s the heavyweight, he’s the fighter who makes the most. Everybody knows he’s the one.
“Joshua is still good for a heavyweight; he is 35, 36 years old, you can’t tell me he is going to fight Jake Paul.
“What’s the point? I can’t believe it.”
Like Joshua, Yoka won Olympic gold at super-heavyweight, defeating Joe Joyce in controversial circumstances at Rio 2016.
However, Yoka’s transition to the pro ranks has not gone as smoothly as his fellow Olympian, the Frenchman’s record standing at 17-3 and without a sniff of the world titles Joshua has claimed over the years.
In the days leading up to his announcement as a Queensberry fighter, Yoka has been linked to a professional rematch against Joyce, but also to a bout with Joshua.
When asked about the rumours linking himself to a fight with Joshua, Yoka stated that he left the negotiations for fights to other people.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
He shared: “I mean I've heard some rumours about it. I believe in my team, I believe in Queensberry, my team, my coach, to do the best, for the best fights for me.
“I’m not in any talks with him, so I don’t know what is going on. All I know is I’m getting ready for anybody.”
Watch over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters with a DAZN subscription. More information here.
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.
There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments