Anthony Joshua has revealed he has used an ‘old school’ style of training in a bid to ‘hurt’ Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Brit will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

And Joshua is fully focused on securing the victory in what will be his ninth title defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’m in there with the ultimate aim of winning. My goal is to either hurt you or beat you until I get the win.

“Whether it’s the right hand, the uppercut or the jab? As long as it leads to a win. I could box on the front foot or the back foot. There is no real strategy except for winning.”

Opening up about the specifics of his training plan to beat Usyk, he then added: “No pads. Heavy bag work and a lot of sparring. But not really the mitts.

“Old school Rocky Marciano style.”

If Joshua comes through Usyk, all eyes will turn to WBC champion Tyson Fury’s defence against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

Providing the Brit defeats Wilder for a second time, Joshua and Fury will look to make the undisputed fight which appeared set for the summer before an arbitrator’s decision blocked it from taking place.