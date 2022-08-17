✕ Close Anthony Joshua focusing on cementing his legacy

Anthony Joshua faces Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in Jeddah looking to win back the world heavyweight titles he lost at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September. AJ will hope to repeat his trick after achieving redemption against Andy Ruiz in a rematch in Saudi Arabia, with the possibility for the winner to become undisputed champion in the next fight, although Tyson Fury’s most recent retirement clouds the future of the division.

There has been discussion surrounding Joshua’s future if he suffers a second defeat in a row against the mesmerising and outrageously skilful Usyk, with Johnny Nelson and Carl Froch casting doubt on a return if it is to be a repeat on Saturday. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is eyeing up round six as pivotal to the fight, but also maintains the 32-year-old would need to be patient for another shot at the title if he loses again: “He loves what he does, AJ loves to fight. He loves boxing. It will be difficult to get a shot at the world heavyweight title. But why would you even consider retiring from the sport if you lose to the pound-for-pound number one? Unless you just didn’t want to do it anymore.”

The rivals meet face to face at the final press conference in Jeddah this afternoon, where the final trash talk will be said ahead of Friday’s weigh-in, which serves merely as theatre in the heavyweight division of course. Joshua can expect a heavier Usyk though, with the Ukrainian growing into the division after recently jumping up from cruiserweight. Follow live updates, quotes and analysis from today’s press conference below: