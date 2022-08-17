Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 press conference LIVE: Heavyweights go head-to-head in Jeddah
Joshua looks fo redemption in Saudi Arabia in the rematch against the Ukrainian
Anthony Joshua faces Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in Jeddah looking to win back the world heavyweight titles he lost at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September. AJ will hope to repeat his trick after achieving redemption against Andy Ruiz in a rematch in Saudi Arabia, with the possibility for the winner to become undisputed champion in the next fight, although Tyson Fury’s most recent retirement clouds the future of the division.
There has been discussion surrounding Joshua’s future if he suffers a second defeat in a row against the mesmerising and outrageously skilful Usyk, with Johnny Nelson and Carl Froch casting doubt on a return if it is to be a repeat on Saturday. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is eyeing up round six as pivotal to the fight, but also maintains the 32-year-old would need to be patient for another shot at the title if he loses again: “He loves what he does, AJ loves to fight. He loves boxing. It will be difficult to get a shot at the world heavyweight title. But why would you even consider retiring from the sport if you lose to the pound-for-pound number one? Unless you just didn’t want to do it anymore.”
The rivals meet face to face at the final press conference in Jeddah this afternoon, where the final trash talk will be said ahead of Friday’s weigh-in, which serves merely as theatre in the heavyweight division of course. Joshua can expect a heavier Usyk though, with the Ukrainian growing into the division after recently jumping up from cruiserweight. Follow live updates, quotes and analysis from today’s press conference below:
'I'm the author of my own movie': Anthony Joshua says he has learnt how to beat Oleksandr Usyk
A “re-invented” Anthony Joshua said he is well aware of Oleksandr Usyk’s tricks and knows what he must do to defeat the Ukrainian when they meet in their rematch in Jeddah on 20 August.
Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
The 32-year-old Briton, who now has a new trainer in American former super-featherweight world champion Robert Garcia, said he learned a lot from his first meeting with Usyk.
“I know what he’s going to do, I know what I’ve got to do,” Joshua told the BBC. “I’ve been in there before, I know his tricks. I’ve got to go change the narrative. I’m the author of my own movie.
'I'm the author of my movie': Anthony Joshua says he knows how to beat Oleksandr Usyk
Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September but the Briton says he learned a lot
Anthony Joshua plays down rumours he has dropped sparring partners ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua played down rumours that he has been dropping sparring partners during his training camp for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua takes on Usyk in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, as he looks to avenge a decision defeat by the unbeaten Ukrainian, who took the Briton’s heavyweight titles in London last September.
Joshua, 32, has been urged to take a more aggressive approach in his rematch with Usyk, 35, but “AJ” was coy when asked about rumours that he has been dropping training partners during his preparations for Saturday’s fight.
“Na, na, I don’t talk about that stuff,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “It’s not good, it’s not good to talk about that stuff.
Anthony Joshua plays down rumours he has been dropping sparring partners
‘AJ’ upheld one of boxing’s unspoken codes when asked about his training for a second fight with Usyk
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 undercard press conference
Anthony Joshua eyes early stoppage against Oleksandr Usyk in bid to reclaim world titles
Anthony Joshua has mischievously forecasted a first-round knockout of Oleksandr Usyk when he attempts to reclaim his position as unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah on Saturday.
Joshua has spent the last four weeks in Saudi Arabia finalising preparations for ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ and on Monday he began media duties in a chaotic function room at the Shangri-La hotel.
Looking to win back the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to Usyk when they first clashed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago, the 2012 Olympic champion looked relaxed as he painted the picture of an early-stoppage win.
Joshua eyes early stoppage against Usyk in bid to reclaim world titles
The Briton takes on Oleksandr Usyk for a second time in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Zhang relishing Hrgovic test to move into world heavyweight title contention
There’s another big heavyweight fight on the undercard this weekend, look out for Zhilei Zhang taking on Filip Hrgovic.
The winner could move into contention for a world title shot.
Zhang, a Chinese superstar, says six million watch his last fight against Scott Alexander.
He expects 100 million to tune into his fight this weekend.
Anthony Joshua's 'thinking' will be his downfall against Oleksandr Usyk, says Ukrainian's promoter
Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has said Anthony Joshua’s tendency to ‘think’ too ‘thoroughly’ will be the Briton’s downfall in Saturday’s heavyweight title rematch.
Joshua and Usyk will clash in Saudi Arabia, as “AJ” tries to regain the belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September.
Usyk, 35, is the favourite in the rematch, having comprehensively outpointed Joshua, 32, last year. And Krassyuk feels that his fighter’s boxing ability will not be the only decisive factor in Jeddah.
Anthony Joshua's 'thinking' will be his downfall against Oleksandr Usyk
Alexander Krassyuk is confident in his fighter’s chances of beating ‘AJ’ for a second time in 11 months
Ben Whittaker ready to shine on Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard
It’s the undercard press conference now and one of the more intriguing fighters to look out for early before the main event is Ben Whittaker.
It’s Petar Nosic for the 1-0 former Olympian, and while the Croatian opponent is 6-0, the interesting aspect is how Whittaker soaks up the atmosphere and gets his personality across.
Anthony Joshua enjoying being 'underdog' for Oleksandr Usyk rematch, Eddie Hearn claims
Anthony Joshua is thriving on his underdog status heading into Saturday’s heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
Joshua is seeking to defy the odds by reclaiming the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he surrendered to the Ukrainian pound-for-pound contender at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.
Although the conclusive points defeat was a shattering setback, Hearn believes Joshua has benefited from having a heavy burden lifted from his shoulders.
“The pressure’s off,” Hearn told the PA news agency. “I know he must win, but now he’s the underdog and people aren’t expecting him to win.
Anthony Joshua enjoying being the 'underdog' for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Joshua is seeking to defy the odds by reclaiming the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he surrendered to the Ukrainian last year
Eddie Hearn on why Round 6 is crucial in Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2
Eddie Hearn has explained why the sixth round may be crucial in Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua was outpointed by Usyk in London last September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the unbeaten Ukrainian.
On Saturday, Joshua will seek to regain the belts and avenge the loss in another 12-round clash, with his promoter Hearn echoing the feeling of many pundits that “AJ” must go for the knockout.
“I just feel like he’s gonna do everything right and let those hands go,” Hearn said at Tuesday’s open workouts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the rematch will take place.
Oleksandr Usyk shows off speed in workout ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch
Oleksandr Usyk used his public workout for Saturday’s clash with Anthony Joshua to display his lightning-fast reactions through a trick involving four coins.
Standing in the centre of the ring at the Saudi Airlines Club, the Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion lined the coins up on his hand, wrist and arm before flicking them into the air and catching each one.
It was an impressive display of dexterity and was the centrepiece of a 10-minute session that also included some dance moves.
He wore a T-shirt showing the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the slogan ‘Colours of Freedom’, a reference to his nation’s war with Russia.
Oleksandr Usyk shows off speed in workout ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch
The unified heavyweight champion wore a T-shirt showing the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the slogan ‘Colours of Freedom’
