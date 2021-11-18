Anthony Joshua ‘physically and mentally’ preparing for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury had apparently hoped to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a unification encounter after defeating Deontay Wilder, according to Bob Arum - but Eddie Hearn says there’s no chance of that being the next big heavyweight fight.

Despite suggestions that Dillian Whyte will be the next opponent for Fury, the WBC opted against sanctioning the mandatory challenge between the two and Arum had suggested a line of Usyk, then Anthony Joshua fighting the winner and Whyte having to “stand in line and fight the winner ultimately”.

Talking to Sky Sports, however, Joshua’s promoter rejected the notion and says the Brit is single-minded in his focus on winning the rematch with Usyk - and revealed there are talks in the works with the Ukrainian’s promoter over where the fight will take place.

“AJ is already in camp physically and mentally for the Usyk rematch, and it’s all he has thought about since the night of the first fight,” Hearn said.

“I have a meeting planned with Alex Krassyuk to start working on proposed venues for the spring rematch.

“It’s a huge fight and we believe AJ can become a three-time world heavyweight champion.”

Previously, Usyk has revealed he would love to fight in his home nation, though Hearn had rejected the likelihood of that working out.

It appears to still be on the table, though, with Krassyuk himself saying to Sky it was one of several possibilities.

“We have three options under consideration: the UK, Ukraine and the Middle East,” he said.

“Hopefully by the end of 2021, we will be in the position to take the final decision.”

Usyk beat Joshua in September to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF belts in front of over 63,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.