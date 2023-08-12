Glove row put Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in late doubt

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius was left in jeopardy on Friday night and earlier on Saturday after a glove row.

After Friday’s weigh-in on Friday, a video displayed Helenius and his team at a meeting to inspect gloves to be worn and discuss the rules of the bout.

Usually a formality, tension quickly emerged between the camps with Helenius and his team left furious.

The Finn was left upset and complained about what he perceived to be limited amount of padding on AJ’s Leone brand gloves in comparison to his own Grant brand gloves, even though BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) had cleared both selections.

“This is f***ing ridiculous,” Helenius said, while also making a request to use the same gloves as Joshua.

Helenius could wear Joshua’s spare pair of gloves, but the heavyweight was then upset and claimed a disparity in the thickness of the two pairs.

“That’s f***ing bulls***, disgusting bulls***,” he added. “Put the same gloves on my hands, f***ing bulls***. I need exactly the same gloves.

“They are not the same gloves. Everybody knows here what the f*** is going on.”

Helenius’ team then escalated the debate with Matchroom promoter and Joshua representative Frank Smith.

The situation with Eddie Hearn’s right-hand man was later resolved and hands were shaken, with a promise to provide Helenius the exact same gloves as Joshua.

This second pair was reportedly provided at another meeting on the day of the fight, although a second video from Saturday is yet to emerge.