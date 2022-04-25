Eddie Hearn has revealed he is in the “final negotiations” to confirm Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Matchroom promoter insists a date, likely in July, has emerged with venues competing to host the highly-anticipated fight after the Ukrainian dethroned the Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The winner is in line for another huge payday and a shot at history, with WBC champion Tyson Fury, in retirement for now, an option for an undisputed fight towards the end of the year.

Fury demolished Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last weekend and immediately announced he would walk away from the sport as an unbeaten champion.

But promoter Bob Arum maintains talk of hanging up the gloves is “crazy”, with the winner of Joshua vs Usyk advancing to what would crown a first undisputed champion in 20 years since Lennox Lewis.

“We’ll be in July, July 23,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show. “That’s the front-runner, we’re in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and the UK.

“We looked at America, but I don’t think that will be where it takes place. I’d like to be in a position, fight week for Canelo, where we have some news.”

The Mexican fights Russian WBA super light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol on 7 May in Las Vegas, in what could be the start of another run at clearing up a division in pursuit of undisputed status, having dispatched Caleb Plant last year to reign supreme at 168 pounds.

