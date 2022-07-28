Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch will be priced at £26.95 on Sky Sports Box Office, the broadcaster has announced.

Joshua will attempt to avenge a decision loss to Usyk from September 2021 when the heavyweights clash again on 20 August, in a bout that will air live exclusively on Sky in the UK and Ireland.

Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from Joshua in London last year, and the Briton will attempt to regain them in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next month.

It was announced this week that Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the bout in the UK and Ireland, and the price has now been revealed as £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Joshua recently announced a £100million deal with streaming service DAZN, but the 32-year-old’s rematch with Usyk, 35, does not come under that contract.

Every one of Joshua’s fights since he began his professional career in 2013 has been broadcast by Sky. Last June, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn ended Matchroom’s own partnership with Sky to join DAZN.