Artur Beterbiev’s next opponent named as Deon Nicholson with Dmitry Bivol trilogy delayed
After two captivating fights for undisputed gold, Beterbiev and Bivol will go their separate ways for now
Artur Beterbiev is due to face Deon Nicholson next, with his trilogy fight against Dmitry Bivol escaping him for now.
In October, Beterbiev won a razor-close fight with Bivol to become the undisputed light-heavyweight champion, handing his fellow Russian a first professional loss.
Then, in February, Bivol returned the favour, winning another tense fight to take all the belts from Beterbiev, who suffered his first pro defeat.
Bivol, 34, later relinquished the WBC title to prioritise a third clash with Beterbiev, 40, over a defence against mandatory challenger David Benavidez. However, Bivol vs Beterbiev 3 will not be next anyway.
The Ring, the magazine owned by Saudi boxing matchmaker Turki Alalshikh, has reported that Beterbiev will face Nicholson in Riyadh on 22 November.
That bout is due to take place on the same card as Benavidez’s fight with Anthony Yarde, in which Benavidez will defend the WBC light-heavyweight belt, having been elevated from interim champion after Bivol gave up the official strap.
Beterbiev will enter his contest against Nicholson with a pro record of 21-1 (20 KOs), with Bivol being his only opponent not to suffer a stoppage by the veteran.
Meanwhile, Nicholson has a record of 22-1 (18 KOs). The 34-year-old American beat Devonne Williams last time out, stopping him in the fourth round in June.
