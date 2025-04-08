Dmitry Bivol’s lawyer offered ‘ridiculous’ reasons for vacating title in ‘cold’ message, WBC says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has hit out at Dmitry Bivol’s lawyer, accusing him of sending a “cold” message with “ridiculous” reasons for the boxer vacating the WBC light-heavyweight title.

It was confirmed by Sulaiman on Monday (7 April) that Bivol had relinquished the belt, which he won when he outpointed Artur Beterbiev to become undisputed champion in February.

Sulaiman also confirmed that interim-title holder David Benavidez has been elevated to official WBC champion, as Bivol eyes a trilogy bout with Beterbiev.

Sulaiman tweeted on Monday: “I have just received a cold and impersonal notification from Dmitry Bivol[’s] lawyer, Patrick English, with arguments that are so ridiculous that I rather not discuss [them,] informing the WBC that Dmitry Bivol has decided to relinquish his WBC light heavyweight championship.

“We wish Bivol success and hereby confirm David Benavidez as WBC world light heavyweight champion.”

Per The Ring, English wrote to Sulaiman: “Everyone in boxing knows that there is a commitment for a third bout with Artur Beterbiev […] We are working to consummate that bout.

“In addition, we are dismayed at the inability of the ratings organizations to adhere to the rotation system set up many years ago. You are aware that the iBF [sic] has claimed to be the lead organization, with justification, for the next Bivol bout.”

open image in gallery WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman provides an update on Dmitry Bivol’s title reign ( @wbcmoro via X )

Bivol’s recent victory over Beterbiev followed a narrow points loss to his fellow part-Russian in October, when Beterbiev became undisputed champion. That October result also marked Bivol’s first professional loss, though he returned the favour in February, becoming the first fighter to beat Beterbiev.

And it seems Bivol, 34, and Beterbiev, 40, could square off yet again, although Bivol was linked with mandatory challenger Benavidez recently.

open image in gallery Dmitry Bivol (right) during his win over Artur Beterbiev ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery David Benavidez has been elevated to official WBC light-heavyweight champion ( Getty Images )

The unbeaten Benavidez, 28, made his name at super-middleweight but moved up to light-heavyweight last year, after failing to secure a bout with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The American won the interim WBC light-heavyweight strap by outpointing Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June, before retaining it against David Morrell in February, a bout in which Benavidez was dropped and his opponent was docked a point.