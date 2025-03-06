Dmitry Bivol ordered to box David Benavidez in potential blow to Artur Beterbiev trilogy
Bivol became undisputed light-heavyweight champion in February by avenging his loss to Beterbiev
The WBC has ordered Dmitry Bivol to box David Benavidez next, in a potential blow for fans wishing to see a trilogy fight against Artur Beterbiev.
Bivol lost a majority decision to Beterbiev in October, as the latter became undisputed light-heavyweight champion and handed Bivol his first pro defeat. However, Bivol reversed the result in February, taking all the belts from his fellow part-Russian and similarly dealing Beterbiev his first pro loss.
Many fans have expressed a desire to see Bivol vs Beterbiev 3 next, but Benavidez’s recent move to light-heavyweight seemed a potential complication in the title picture. And it could prove exactly that, with the WBC – per multiple reports – now ordering Bivol to fight the American, who holds the organisation’s interim title.
A negotiation period will run until 8 April, so it is still possible that Bivol, 34, will fight Beterbiev, 40, next. However, Benavidez is seemingly edging closer to a shot at an official light-heavyweight title.
The unbeaten 28-year-old made his name at super-middleweight and is open to returning to that division, where unified champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been accused of avoiding him. However, Benavidez would likely only drop back down for a bout with Canelo, who is due to box Terence Crawford in a somewhat contrived super-fight in September.
In June 2024, Benavidez moved up to light-heavyweight and outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk to claim the WBC interim belt. Then, in February, he beat David Morrell Jr on points to retain the title.
