BBC boxing: Start time, undercard and how to watch Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie TKV tonight

Frazer Clarke fights Jeamie TKV in Saturday’s main event, as boxing returns to the BBC
Professional boxing will return to the BBC in a primetime slot tonight, with heavyweight action headlining the first event of a new era.
Frazer Clarke will take on Jeamie TKV (real name Tshikeva) in the main event, in which the vacant British heavyweight title is on the line.
The fight marks Clarke’s third attempt to win the title, after the Olympic bronze medalist drew with Fabio Wardley in a thrilling clash in early 2024 before losing their rematch in quick fashion seven months later. Clarke, 34, has since bounced back with a stoppage of Ebenezer Tetteh, while 32-year-old TKV will aim to reverse his own fortunes following a controversial loss to David Adeleye in April.
This weekend’s event, which was delayed from 25 October after an injury to TKV, marks the long-awaited return of boxing to free-to-air television in the UK. In 1938, the BBC in fact aired the country’s first televised boxing match.
The broadcaster has sporadically shown professional boxing in the decades since, but its new deal with Boxxer will mark its first consistent output of the sport in many years. Viewers will be accustomed to the BBC airing amateur boxing, however, which it does at each edition of the Olympic Games.
When are the fights and how can I watch?
The event will take place tonight, Saturday 29 November, at the Vaillant Live arena in Derby.
BBC iPlayer is expected to air the action from 6pm GMT until 10pm GMT, while BBC Two will provide live coverage between 8pm GMT and 10pm GMT.
Odds
Clarke – 2/9
TKV – 18/5
Draw – 18/1
Fight card in full
Subject to change:
Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva (vacant British heavyweight title)
Bobby Dalton (champion) vs Joel Kodua (English welterweight title)
Francesca Hennessy vs Fabiana Bytyqi (bantamweight)
Bradley Goldsmith vs Jordan Dujon (middleweight)
Jack Massey vs Ivan Gabriel Garcia (cruiserweight)
Josh Rose vs Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza (super-featherweight)
Scott Melvin vs Harvey Sturton (super-lightweight)
