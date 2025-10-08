Ben Whittaker reveals when he will be ready for a world-title fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Whittaker is bullish about his world title chances in the light heavyweight division, insisting that he is ready to take on the champions ‘right now’ following his switch to Matchroom Boxing.

The former star of Ben Shalom’s Boxxer promotion has signed with Eddie Hearn’s company on a deal described as ‘long term’ by Matchroom CEO Frank Smith.

Whittaker, a silver medallist at the 2020 Olympic games, is just 10 fights into his professional career, racking up a record of 9-0-1 (6 KOs). Ranked in the top 15 at 175lb by the IBF, WBC, and WBA, the 28-year-old Whittaker believes he is ready for a world title shot - but understands that boxing politics remain a hurdle.

He told Matchroom’s YouTube channel: “Truthfully, if you ask me or you ask Andy (Lee, Whittaker’s trainer), with what I’ve been doing in the gym, we’re ready now - but pro boxing is a business.

“For me, I just have to keep doing what I’m supposed to be doing in the gym. Eddie, Frank (Smith) and my manager can sort it out.

“I’m 28, I’m still young for the division and I have time on my side. For me it’s about putting them in front of me and I’ll beat them.”

Whittaker linked up with former world champion-turned-trainer Andy Lee shortly after his draw with Liam Cameron, the only blemish on his embryonic record. Lee and Whittaker made alterations for the rematch earlier this year, which culminated in a second-round stoppage as a flurry of punches overwhelmed Cameron.

The light heavyweight division has been fully united in the past 12 months, with Artur Beterbiev becoming the first man to reign undisputed at 175lb in the four-belt era by defeating Dmitry Bivol. A rematch with Bivol in February 2025 saw Beterbiev lose his crown, leading to instant talk of a rubber match.

Injury has halted the trilogy from being made, with Bivol undergoing back surgery to deal with a recurring issue. Bivol’s desire to pursue a third match with Beterbiev led to the WBC stripping their title away from the undisputed champion.

David Benavidez was promptly elevated to full champion by the WBC, with the American also holding the ‘regular’ version of the WBA world title. Whittaker’s fellow Brit Callum Smith holds the WBO interim belt, potentially positioning him for a shot at Bivol in the near future.

