Ben Whittaker’s trainer makes bold prediction ahead of Matchroom debut

Ben Whittaker has been tipped to become one of Britain’s greatest fighters ahead of his Matchroom debut next month.

The 2021 Olympic silver medallist joined Matchroom last week and is now scheduled to top the bill against Germany’s Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham on November 29.

A press conference for the fight was held on Friday afternoon, and Whittaker’s trainer, Andy Lee, believes his fighter is destined to go right to the top of the sport.

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Gavazi, Lee said: “If he (Gavazi) spoils the party, he’s a huge name in boxing himself. So, he’s got it all to gain.

“Make no mistake, we’re taking it very serious. But it’s a step in Ben’s development and it will be a good win for him, and he will go on to become one of the best light heavyweights this country’s ever produced.”

open image in gallery Ben Whittaker is restrained by his coach Andy Lee after winning his rematch with Liam Cameron ( Action Images via Reuters )

Britain has had some legendary names that have ruled the light heavyweight division in the past – including Joe Calzaghe and John Conteh – and Lee feels Whittaker could reach similar heights over the coming years.

Whittaker and Lee joined forces earlier this year ahead of the former’s rematch with Liam Cameron after their first fight ended in a controversial draw when both men tumbled over the top rope.

Whittaker produced a much better performance in the second fight, stopping Cameron in the second round to bring an emphatic end to their rivalry.

But he could now have his work cut out against Gavazi, who has tasted defeat just once in 20 professional fights.

Gavazi has spent the majority of his career fighting in his native Germany but has no fears about travelling to the UK to face Whittaker in front of his home fans as he looks to move into title contention at 175lbs.

“I am focused on this fight,” Gavazi said. “I know when I win this fight, my life (will) change.”

Dmitry Bivol currently holds three of the four light heavyweight world titles, while David Benavidez is in possession of the other.

If Whittaker can come through his fight with Gavazi, he is set to move up in the WBC rankings and could be well-positioned for a title shot in 2026.

