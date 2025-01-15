Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has explained the rehydration clause in Conor Benn’s upcoming fight with Chris Eubank Jr, after the latter called his opponent and promoter “rats”.

On Wednesday (15 January), Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh confirmed that Benn vs Eubank Jr will take place in London in April, more than two years after the fight fell through.

Eubank Jr and Benn were due to clash in October 2022, almost 30 years after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn settled their iconic in-ring rivalry. But the all-British bout was thwarted on late notice, due to two failed drug tests by Benn, who was then stripped of his British boxing licence.

Benn is finally free to box in the UK again, having competed in the US over the last two years, and a reorganised clash with Eubank Jr has now been announced – although Al-Sheikh did not announce the exact date or venue.

The news came just hours after Eubank Jr, 35, tweeted: “Just so you all know… these two rats @ConorNigel & @EddieHearn are now trying to enforce a rehydration restriction on me to make the fight. They talk a big game but when it actually comes down to it… just a pair of [cowards].”

Hearn, who promotes the 28-year-old Benn, has since said the fight will be contested at middleweight, admitting there is a rehydration clause – but arguing it is a fair one.

“I’m not gonna talk too much,” Hearn told The Stomping Ground, “[but] I’ll tell you something now: the weight is at 160lb, which is Chris Eubank’s weight.

“And the hydration is well within governing body... It’s a much better hydration for him this time than it was last time.

“And by the way, when people say, ‘Oh, you made him...’ Conor’s coming up two weight classes! Conor’s a welterweight, he’s coming up to fight a middleweight. Nothing is unreasonable within the contract.”

Eubank Jr last fought in October, stopping Kamil Szeremeta in round seven. That result crowned the Briton as the IBO middleweight champion.

In his previous fight, in September 2023, Eubank Jr avenged a stoppage loss to Liam Smith with his own knockout win.

Meanwhile, Benn last fought in February 2024, outpointing Peter Dobson in Las Vegas. Before that, in September 2023, he beat Rodolfo Orozco via decision in Orlando.

Benn’s last fight on home soil took place in April 2022, when he stopped Chris van Heerden in round two. His clash with Eubank Jr is expected to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.