Liveupdated1650130145

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Follow round-by-round updates from the main event and undercard this evening

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 16 April 2022 18:29
Comments
<p>Conor Benn main events in Manchester tonight </p>

Conor Benn main events in Manchester tonight

(Getty Images)

Conor Benn will put his unbeaten record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line tonight, as the Briton takes on South Africa’s Chris van Heerden.

The pair will main event at the AO Arena in Manchester as Benn, son of boxing icon Nigel, attempts to move closer to a marquee match-up at 147lbs. Last time out, the 25-year-old Benn stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round in November, improving his record to 20-0 (13 knockouts). Van Heerden, meanwhile, fought to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. That bout took place in December 2020, so the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.

Benn said this week: “I believe I’m ready for a world title now. I’m ready for the top dogs now. The proof is in the pudding, it’s not like I’m going to beat a domestic fighter and going, ‘Yeah, I’m world level.’”

Follow live, round-by-round updates from Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden and the undercard fights this evening.

Recommended

1650129603

Benn vs Van Heerden

Full card

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy

Alycia Baumgardner vs Edith Soledad Matthysse

Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

Campbell Hatton vs Ezequiel Gregores

Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky

Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin

James Metcalf vs Evgenii Vazem

Alex Pattle16 April 2022 18:20
1650128324

Benn vs Van Heerden

Conor Benn will put his unbeaten record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line tonight, as the Briton takes on South Africa’s Chris van Heerden.

The pair will main event at the AO Arena in Manchester as Benn, son of boxing icon Nigel, attempts to move closer to a marquee match-up at 147lbs. Last time out, the 25-year-old Benn stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round in November, improving his record to 20-0 (13 knockouts). Van Heerden, meanwhile, fought to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. That bout took place in December 2020, so the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.

Benn said this week: “I believe I’m ready for a world title now. I’m ready for the top dogs now. The proof is in the pudding, it’s not like I’m going to beat a domestic fighter and going, ‘Yeah, I’m world level.’”

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden card: All fights tonight

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle16 April 2022 17:58

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in