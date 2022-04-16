Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from the main event and undercard this evening
Conor Benn will put his unbeaten record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line tonight, as the Briton takes on South Africa’s Chris van Heerden.
The pair will main event at the AO Arena in Manchester as Benn, son of boxing icon Nigel, attempts to move closer to a marquee match-up at 147lbs. Last time out, the 25-year-old Benn stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round in November, improving his record to 20-0 (13 knockouts). Van Heerden, meanwhile, fought to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. That bout took place in December 2020, so the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.
Benn said this week: “I believe I’m ready for a world title now. I’m ready for the top dogs now. The proof is in the pudding, it’s not like I’m going to beat a domestic fighter and going, ‘Yeah, I’m world level.’”
Follow live, round-by-round updates from Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden and the undercard fights this evening.
Benn vs Van Heerden
Full card
Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy
Alycia Baumgardner vs Edith Soledad Matthysse
Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino
Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings
Campbell Hatton vs Ezequiel Gregores
Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky
Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin
James Metcalf vs Evgenii Vazem
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
