Artur Beterbiev will defend his world titles against Callum Smith this weekend, as the light-heavyweights clash in Quebec.

So far, Beterbiev has been unrelenting and gone unbeaten as a professional, compiling a 19-0 record with 19 knockouts. Last time out, the Russian – who fights out of Canada – survived the best that Anthony Yarde had to offer, ultimately stopping the Briton to remain champion.

One year on, Beterbiev defends the WBC, WBO and IBF titles against another Briton, eight months after he and Smith were first due to fight.

Smith, 33, was set to challenge Beterbiev, 38, in August, but the champion suffered a jaw infection, meaning Smith has had to wait for his chance to become a two-weight world champion. The Liverpudlian previously reigned at super-middleweight, before losing his title in his sole professional defeat – a points loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Beterbiev vs Smith will take place on Saturday 13 January at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Coverage is due to begin at 1am GMT on Sunday 14 January (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). No time has yet been announced for the main-event ring walks.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Callum Smith (left) challenges light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (Getty Images)

Beterbiev – 2/9

Smith – 10/3

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Callum Smith (WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Jason Moloney (C) vs Saul Sanchez (WBO bantamweight title)

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock (super-middleweight)

Imam Khataev vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (light-heavyweight)

Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera (welterweight)

Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei (light-heavyweight)

Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (women’s super-featherweight)

Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores (super-middleweight)

Wilkens Mathieu vs TBA (super-middleweight)