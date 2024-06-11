Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Billam-Smith is out to avenge the sole loss of his professional career this weekend, as he defends the WBO cruiserweight title against Richard Riakporhe.

Riakporhe defeated his fellow Briton via split decision in 2019, and he has stayed unbeaten in the years since. Billam-Smith, meanwhile, bounced back well, winning 10 straight fights and securing a world title.

Billam-Smith, 33, won that belt with an emphatic decision victory over Lawrence Okolie last May, at the home ground of his beloved AFC Bournemouth. Now it is Riakporhe’s turn, as the 34-year-old faces Billam-Smith at Selhurst Park, where the challenger’s team Crystal Palace play.

On the undercard, viral sensation Ben Whittaker looks to stay unbeaten as a pro, following his silver-medal run for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe 2 will take place on Saturday 15 June at London’s Selhurst Park – home to Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK. Viewers can also access the channel through NOW TV.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

We may earn commission from this link, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds

Chris Billam-Smith (left) facing off with Richard Riakporhe ahead of their rematch ( Getty Images )

Billam-Smith – 2/1

Riakporhe – 2/5

Draw – 14/1

Full card (subject to change)

Chris Billam-Smith (C) vs Richard Riakporhe 2 (WBO cruiserweight title)

Isaac Chamberlain vs Jack Massey (vacant European cruiserweight title)

Ben Whittaker vs Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (vacant IBF International light-heavyweight title)

Dan Azeez vs Hrvoje Sep (light-heavyweight)

Francesca Hennessy vs Dorota Norek (women’s bantamweight)

Deevorn Miller vs Edwin Mosquera (cruiserweight)

Mitchell Frearson vs TBA (middleweight)