Ryan Garcia cites mother’s health struggles amid reports of arrest

Ryan Garcia has spoken out amid reports that he was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism at a hotel, citing “the devastating news of my mom’s health”.

Garcia, 25, was reportedly arrested then taken to hospital on Saturday, with Beverly Hills Police Department later confirming the news to various publications.

In a statement, the police department said: “On 8 June 2024, at approximately 5.15pm, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to 9850 Wilshire Blvd (Waldorf Astoria) for an ‘intoxicated person’ call for service.

“During the investigation, the intoxicated person was identified as Ryan Garcia. Upon obtaining statements from the hotel management, it was determined that Mr Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel. Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr Garcia for property damage.

“Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old from Porter Ranch, California, was arrested for PC 594(b)(1) – Felony vandalism – and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care.”

On Sunday, Garcia posted several tweets suggesting he was “in jail”. He then released a statement saying: “It’s always love. Thanks to my fans for always supporting me.

“Y’all know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health. Love and compassion wins. Always."

Last week, Garcia’s mother Lisa revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The news comes amid a tumultuous few months for Garcia, who achieved a shock decision win over Devin Haney in April – but only after missing weight and failing two drug tests.

The failed tests were reported after the bout, which took place on 20 April. So far there has been no ruling on a potential ban and/or reversal of the fight result.

Garcia underwent a mental-health evaluation before facing Haney in Brooklyn, after his pre-fight behaviour caused concern among fans. Garcia later claimed that his behaviour was a ruse.