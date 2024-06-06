Jump to content

Oleksandr Usyk reveals dramatic career move after Tyson Fury rematch

Usyk recently became undisputed heavyweight champion, after achieving the same feat at cruiserweight

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 June 2024 09:51
Oleksandr Usyk could return to the cruiserweight division (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk could return to the cruiserweight division (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Oleksandr Usyk is considering a cruiserweight comeback after his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split-decision victory in May, which made the Ukrainian the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost a quarter of a century.

The 37-year-old is due to face Fury for a second time in Riyadh on 21 December.

But Usyk has appeared to rule out a possible trilogy – or indeed a third bout with Anthony Joshua – after indicating his desire to switch divisions.

Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, Usyk said: “I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more [fights at] cruiserweight.”

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said: “Maybe we go back down to cruiserweight. We spoke about it yesterday, to get undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division.”

Usyk added: “Maybe, it is my plan because when I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it’s hard, I don’t like it.”

Usyk became a heavyweight in 2019 after unifying the cruiserweight division. He remains the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

Prior to his triumph against Fury – which extended his unbeaten record to 22 – Usyk had taken wins in the heavyweight division against Daniel Dubois, Joshua twice, Derek Chisora and Chaz Witherspoon.

