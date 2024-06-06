Oleksandr Usyk reveals dramatic career move after Tyson Fury rematch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oleksandr Usyk is considering a cruiserweight comeback after his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split-decision victory in May, which made the Ukrainian the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost a quarter of a century.

The 37-year-old is due to face Fury for a second time in Riyadh on 21 December.

But Usyk has appeared to rule out a possible trilogy – or indeed a third bout with Anthony Joshua – after indicating his desire to switch divisions.

Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, Usyk said: “I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more [fights at] cruiserweight.”

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said: “Maybe we go back down to cruiserweight. We spoke about it yesterday, to get undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division.”

Usyk added: “Maybe, it is my plan because when I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it’s hard, I don’t like it.”

Usyk became a heavyweight in 2019 after unifying the cruiserweight division. He remains the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

Prior to his triumph against Fury – which extended his unbeaten record to 22 – Usyk had taken wins in the heavyweight division against Daniel Dubois, Joshua twice, Derek Chisora and Chaz Witherspoon.