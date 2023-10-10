Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boxing coach Brian McIntyre was handed a suspended 20-month prison sentence on Monday, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm.

“BoMac”, who coaches undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford among others, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Sunday 3 September, one day after guiding Chris Eubank Jr to victory over Liam Smith at the AO Arena. The American, 53, was detained by armed police after a scan of his checked-in luggage revealed the presence of a firearm and ammunition.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police at the time said McIntyre was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. On Monday 4 September, McIntyre attended Stockport Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to await a sentencing hearing.

On Monday (9 October), McIntyre pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court, where he received a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The news was first reported by journalist Oliver McManus, who added that Crawford was “one of a number of people to give in-person evidence”. The BBC reported that Judge Nicholas Dean KC said McIntyre was a “thoroughly good man” and that the “exceptional circumstances” of the case warranted a departure from the usual five-year minimum jail term. Dean said: “This is manifestly and obviously a case where it is appropriate to suspend the sentence.”

Later on Monday, Crawford posted an Instagram photo of himself and McIntyre side by side, seemingly at Manchester Crown Court.

In July, McIntyre was in Crawford’s corner for the American’s stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr, which saw Crawford become undisputed welterweight champion. Crawford’s performance was widely hailed as a masterclass, with many fans and pundits crowning the 36-year-old as boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1.