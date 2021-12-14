Oleksandr Usyk open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts.

Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well.

The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury.

Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take place next spring.

Mexican superstar Canelo has signalled his intention to step up to cruiserweight after dominating the super-middleweight division in the past year.

The WBC has sanctioned a fight between Canelo and its champion Ilunga Makabu and if the 31-year-old were to be victorious, it would be the fifth weight class in which he has held a title.

When asked about Canelo’s step up to cruiserweight and the possibility of meeting the Mexican at the cruiserweight level, Usyk replied: “Canelo is a handsome man.

“If he wants to box with me at cruiserweight, then I can go down there. But on condition that I still have my heavyweight belts because I’ll go back there later.”

With Fury set to face WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte and Usyk’s rematch with Joshua expected to take place next year, both men would need to emerge victorious for the prospect of an undefeated, undisputed heavyweight clash to remain intact.