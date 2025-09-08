What weight will Canelo and Crawford fight at and is there a rehydration clause?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford will share the ring this weekend, in a seismic boxing match in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Raiders, will host the super-fight, in which Canelo defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles against Crawford – who is seeking to become the first three-weight undisputed champ of the modern era.

American Crawford, 37, enters the bout with an unbeaten record (41-0, 31 knockouts), having gradually worked his way up from lightweight to super-lightweight to welterweight to super-welterweight. Still, he makes another stark jump here as he meets Canelo, 35, at the Mexican’s preferred weight from recent years.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is considered by many as the face of boxing, while some see Crawford as the pound-for-pound best boxer of this generation. But can the latter overcome the natural size disparity?

We’ll find out this weekend, as two modern icons square off live on Netflix. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Crawford will take place on Saturday 13 September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The main card is expected to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks due at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. It will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, i.e. it will not be a pay-per-view event.

What weight will the fight be contested at? Will there be a rehydration clause?

Canelo and Crawford will meet at super-middleweight (168lb). This has been Canelo’s preferred weight in recent years, following a significant stint at middleweight (160lb), while he has fought as high as light-heavyweight (175lb) and low as super-welterweight (154lb). Meanwhile, 168lb will be a career-heaviest weight for Crawford. He has gradually worked his way up from lightweight (135lb) to super-lightweight (140lb) to welterweight (147lb) and – most recently – super-welterweight (154lb).

Canelo Alvarez (right) stared down Terence Crawford in May, with the pair primed to meet in September ( Getty )

According to Crawford, there is no rehydration clause. Such a clause would put an upper-limit on how heavy either fighter (or both) could get between the weigh-in and fight night. In this case, a rehydration clause would benefit the smaller Crawford, but he said there isn’t one “because I want him at his best. I don’t want no excuses. I don’t want no reasons why he don’t feel good or anything. I want him at his best.”

Odds

Canelo – 8/15

Crawford – 6/4

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Fight card

‘C’ denotes champion:

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super-welterweight)

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super-middleweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)

Serhii Bohacuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super-featherweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super-lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light-heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (super-middleweight)

