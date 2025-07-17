Radical plan for Canelo vs Crawford undercard teased by Turki Alalshikh
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on 13 September, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
The undercard for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s super-fight with Terence Crawford could take place across “two or three days”, according to boxing chief Turki Alalshikh.
Canelo is due to defend the undisputed super-middleweight titles against Crawford on 13 September, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The bout will see Crawford, 37, reach a career-highest weight of 167lb, as the American bids to become a three-division undisputed champion. Standing in his way is 34-year-old Mexican Canelo, who recently regained undisputed status at super-middleweight.
And a special, if somewhat contrived, match-up is set to have a special undercard as well.
While no undercard bouts have been announced, Saudi adviser Alalshikh is known for facilitating strong match-ups, and he has shared a unique idea for how September’s undercard could play out.
“The undercard, it will be between two or three days,” Alalshikh told The Ring, a magazine that he owns. “Imagine, for two or three days.
“We have now reached more than 20 fights to do on the undercard, and 90... 95 per cent per cent of this card is talent and people around the world [who] have a very big chance to be a star in the future.
“[Thursday, Friday,] then Saturday. It must be something like this [a fight festival].”
Canelo vs Crawford was originally due to take place on Friday 12 September, but it was then moved back by one day. It will now clash with a UFC Fight Night, despite the fact that UFC president Dana White is a co-promoter of Canelo vs Crawford.
