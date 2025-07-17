Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has said his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr is “falling apart”, despite the bout having recently been announced for 20 September.

In April, Eubank Jr outpointed Benn in a thrilling contest at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where their rematch is – or was – intended to take place this autumn.

But Benn has now suggested that the bout is at risk of being cancelled, telling The Ring: “This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me.

“I was ready to go on the scheduled 20 September date. I’m not sure what happened to Chris Eubank.”

Meanwhile, Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Talksport: “Obviously, we have a two-fight deal with Chris Eubank Jr. His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] has told Eubank that 20 September is the date.

“As I understand it, there has been a little bit of radio silence from Eubank. Part of me feels like he might not fight again. Obviously, that was a very taxing fight with Conor Benn.

“Hamzah Sheeraz is now in place to fight [Saul] ‘Canelo’ Alvarez if he comes through [Terence] Crawford, so Eubank is in limbo if he doesn’t take the Conor Benn fight.

“Maybe physically, he doesn’t want to go to war again. If he doesn’t, the whole world wants to fight Conor Benn right now...”

Hearn was referring to the fact that Sheeraz stopped Edgar Berlanga in a title eliminator in New York City on Saturday (12 July), setting him up to challenge undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo, who is due to face pound-for-pound star Crawford in September.

Discussing Benn’s potential next move, Hearn continued: "There has been a lot of interest [from Shakur Stevenson]. They were on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“Shakur is a lightweight; it would be like Conor moving up two divisions, like he did [against Eubank Jr]. Pound-for-pound, Shakur is a phenomenal fighter, but up at welterweight, Conor feels like he would give him a run for his money.

“So, if we don’t get Eubank, and he chooses to duck out of the fight, then why not Shakur Stevenson later in the year?”

Stevenson outpointed William Zepeda on the undercard of Sheeraz vs Berlanga on Saturday.

Benn’s April defeat by Eubank Jr marked a unique extension of their fathers’ rivalry in the 1990s, when Chris Sr beat Nigel Benn before the Britons fought to a draw in their rematch.

