Usyk vs Dubois 2 prize money: How much are heavyweights making in undisputed fight?

Daniel Dubois will have a shot at revenge against Oleksandr Usyk when the rivals square off for the second time this weekend.

The heavyweights are set to crown a new undisputed heavyweight champion, two years after Usyk stopped the Briton in round nine, but only after climbing off the mat following a controversial low blow.

Usyk went on to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, when he defeated Tyson Fury in May last year, but the Ukrainian vacated the IBF belt before outpointing the Briton again in December.

After Dubois was upgraded to IBF champion in the meantime, he underlined his status by brutally knocking out Anthony Joshua under the Wembley arch last September, and will hope for a similar outcome as he returns to the same venue to clash with Usyk.

Undisputed status awaits the winner. Here’s everything you need to know.

Prize money

It is unknown exactly how much each boxer will earn, but a report from RBC Ukraine claims the total purse will be just over $200m, with a split of 65 per cent to Usyk and 35 per cent to Dubois. So, it is believed Usyk will make $132m (approximately £97.5m), while Dubois will make $71m (approximately £52.5m).

Those sums would be career highs for each boxer; Usyk reportedly earned $114m in his rematch with Fury, and Dubois allegedly made $4.6m for his bout with Joshua – before his pay-per-view cut took that number to $13m.

When is the fight?

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will take place on Saturday 19 July at Wembley Stadium in London. Timings are yet to be announced, but the main card is likely to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at roughly 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide, priced at £24.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and $19.99/equivalent ROW (rest of world). A pay-per-view bundle is also available for Usyk vs Dubois 2; viewers can purchase that event and the double-header of Berlanga vs Sheeraz & Stevenson vs Zepeda at a total cost of £39.99 UK, $94.99 US, and $34.99/equivalent ROW.

Full fight card

Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion) vs Daniel Dubois (IBF champion) [undisputed heavyweight titles]

Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Lewis Edmondson (light-heavyweight)

Andrii Novytskyi vs Vladyslav Sirenko (heavyweight)

Lasha Guruli vs James Francis (super-lightweight)

Aadam Hamed vs Ezequiel Gregores (super-lightweight)

Subject to change

Odds

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois (right) after shoving Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley ( Queensberry Promotions )

Usyk – 2/7

Dubois – 3/1

Draw – 16/1

