Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford weights confirmed ahead of undisputed title showdown
The main-event weigh-in was held behind closed doors in Las Vegas, where Crawford is going two divisions above his career-highest weight so far
Terence Crawford hit the scales at the same weight as Canelo Alvarez on Friday, one day before their undisputed super-middleweight title fight in Las Vegas.
For Saturday’s super-fight, Crawford is venturing two divisions above his previous career-highest weight, and he tipped the scales at 167.5lb at Friday’s weigh-in – 0.5lb inside the limit, and weighing the same as Canelo.
The main-event weigh-in took place behind closed doors, with footage later released online and weights confirmed to reporters.
Super-middleweight has been Canelo’s preferred division for some time, and he is now a two-time undisputed champion at 168lb. Meanwhile, Crawford was previously undisputed at super-lightweight and welterweight; if he can overcome his Mexican opponent on Saturday, he will become the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era.
Each man has held world titles at four weights, in fact, with Crawford previously being as light as 135lb. But with just over 48 hours before their fight, the 37-year-old American ceded no size advantage to Canelo, 35.
That said, with Crawford claiming there is no rehydration clause for Saturday’s showdown at Allegiant Stadium, there is now time for each boxer to bulk up; this is where the naturally bigger Canelo may benefit, although Crawford is the taller man.
Friday’s weigh-in followed Thursday’s press conference at T-Mobile Arena, where a Mexican reporter asked Crawford: “Are you ready to feel the Mexican power, Terence?”
“Ohhh, yeah,” Crawford smirked, later adding: “Where I’m from, they say ‘BTA’ – belt to ass. But I tell ’em I’m the buckle; it hurts more.”
