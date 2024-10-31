Canelo manager denies ‘totally false’ Chris Eubank Jr fight talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s manager has denied that the Mexican superstar is in talks with Chris Eubank Jr over a potential fight.

Alvarez and Eubank Jr have been linked for some time, and the latter’s promoter Ben Shalom said this week that “small conversations” were under way for a 2025 bout.

But Reynoso, who manages and coaches Canelo, has moved to dispel this suggestion.

Speaking to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Reynoso said: “It’s totally false. Eubank had his chance to fight Canelo in September, and the only thing he did was complicate the negotiations.

“We will not touch base with him again for a future fight! Whatever I tell you is always true! I don’t like making statements but what I declare is true.”

When asked whom Canelo might fight next, Reynoso added: “Anyone but Eubank.”

The Independent has contacted Boxxer for comment.

This week, Shalom told Sky Sports: “We’ve already started small conversations around the Canelo fight. Obviously that was close last time. I believe that’s a fight that interests Canelo.

“You can imagine the press conference in the UK and the US, it would be absolutely huge. I think Canelo needs dance partners, but he also needs stars. I don’t think his last couple of opponents have been the biggest stars, and Chris Eubank Jr’s certainly a big star.

“If he’s ever going to fight in the UK, that’s the fight and that would sell out Wembley Stadium. That’s No 1 on the list for me.”

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (right) with his coach and manager Eddy Reynoso ( Getty Images )

Canelo last fought in September, beating Edgar Berlanga on points to retain the unified super-middleweight titles. Earlier this month, Britain’s Eubank Jr stopped Kamil Szeremeta in a middleweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

That fight marked Eubank Jr’s debut in the Gulf state, while Canelo has not yet fought in Saudi Arabia, which has most of boxing’s biggest bouts over the last year.