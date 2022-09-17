Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live updates as Alvarez and Golovkin complete their trilogy in a super-middleweight title fight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.
Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but Canelo took the titles from the Kazakh with a majority-decision win – marking the first loss of Golovkin’s professional career.
Four years on, Golovkin and Canelo are set for another September showdown at the T-Mobile Arena, this time with the Mexican’s super-middleweight titles on the line. Alvarez, 32, enters the bout on the back of just the second defeat of his pro career, a points loss to light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. Meanwhile, age is not on GGG’s side as the 40-year-old looks to finally score an official victory over Canelo, but he is at least in form – having last competed in April, when he stopped Ryota Murata in the ninth round. Tonight, one of boxing’s great modern rivalries looks set to be decided for good. Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below.
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE
