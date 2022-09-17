Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1663453228

Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight

Follow live updates as Alvarez and Golovkin complete their trilogy in a super-middleweight title fight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 17 September 2022 23:20
Comments
Intense final press conference as Canelo and Golokvin prepare to end rivalry with trilogy bout

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but Canelo took the titles from the Kazakh with a majority-decision win – marking the first loss of Golovkin’s professional career.

Four years on, Golovkin and Canelo are set for another September showdown at the T-Mobile Arena, this time with the Mexican’s super-middleweight titles on the line. Alvarez, 32, enters the bout on the back of just the second defeat of his pro career, a points loss to light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. Meanwhile, age is not on GGG’s side as the 40-year-old looks to finally score an official victory over Canelo, but he is at least in form – having last competed in April, when he stopped Ryota Murata in the ninth round. Tonight, one of boxing’s great modern rivalries looks set to be decided for good. Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below.

Recommended

1663453228

Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off for the third and presumably final time tonight as the pair seek a clear conclusion to what has been a controversial rivalry.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) and “GGG” (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017, fighting to a controversial split draw when most observers believed that then-unified middleweight champion Golovkin had done enough to claim the victory. Twelve months later in the same venue, the rivals clashed again and produced an instant classic. Again, many felt that GGG had deserved the win, but Canelo took the titles from the Kazakh with a majority-decision win – marking the first loss of Golovkin’s professional career.

Four years on, Golovkin and Canelo are set for another September showdown at the T-Mobile Arena, this time with the Mexican’s super-middleweight titles on the line. Alvarez, 32, enters the bout on the back of just the second defeat of his pro career, a points loss to light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. Meanwhile, age is not on GGG’s side as the 40-year-old looks to finally score an official victory over Canelo, but he is at least in form – having last competed in April, when he stopped Ryota Murata in the ninth round. Tonight, one of boxing’s great modern rivalries looks set to be decided for good.

Alex Pattle17 September 2022 23:20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in