Canelo vs Plant LIVE: Latest results, updates and build-up to undisputed world title fight
Follow live updates from Las Vegas with one fighter set to claim supremacy at 168 pounds
Canelo Alvarez battles Caleb Plant with all four world titles at super-middleweight on the line as the sport prepares to crown an undisputed champion at 168 pounds for the first time in history.
There is immense skill on display in Las Vegas tonight, while there is also bad blood between the pair, after the Mexican swiped at the American as a brawl broke out at a press conference in the build-up.
Alvarez, the No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport according to many, holds the WBA Super, WBC and WBO belts, while ‘Sweethands’ Plant possesses the IBF strap, with the four-weight world champion unusually riled in the build-up and failing to hide his contempt towards the Nashville native.
Friday’s weigh-in showed two consummate professionals in immense shape, with Canelo (56-1, 38 KOs) coming in bang on the 168-pound limit, while Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was a pound under. They both possess good form, too, with Canelo destroying Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds last time out in May, while Plant had too much for Caleb Truax, claiming a unanimous decision in January, and the winner here will carve out a piece of history to stand tall alongside some of the all-time greats of the division such as Roy Jones Jr, Andre Ward and Carl Froch.
There is an intriguing undercard too, including: Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez, Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez and Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero - we’ll be sure to be across all those fights with results and build-up to the highly-anticipated main event with analysis and reaction along the way:
Plant relishing ‘underdog’ status against Canelo
“The oddsmakers can have me as an underdog. I’ve been an underdog my whole life, and I’ve been proving them wrong my whole life. Those are just numbers. They’ve been wrong before and they’re wrong now,” Plant said.
“I’m going to be right in his face. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, but that’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life. That’s I’m here. I like being the underdog, I like being here. I like people booing and I like people rooting against me.”
STEVE BUNCE: Canelo and Plant walk the hard road to the bright lights of Las Vegas
In Las Vegas the neon greets the people with pictures of lobsters the size of lambs, magicians with plastic faces and fighters with lightning eyes.
This Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the now sacred green fighting beast on the Strip, two men from a very different world to the Las Vegas one they dominate, will fight and share a hundred million dollars.
Caleb Plant is from central Tennessee and started to fight in a ring without ropes, dancing and dreaming on a bare floor with taped lines for the imaginary square. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fought to survive his Mexican childhood, to avoid hawking tissues on filthy busses and turned professional at just 15. And, yes, they always dreamed of the bright-light city.
Plant bio and record
- Nationality: American
- Born: July 8, 1992
- Height: 6’1”
- Reach: 74”
- Total Fights: 21
- Record: 21-0 (12 KOs)
Canelo record and bio
- Nationality: Mexican
- Date of Birth: July 18, 1990
- Height: 5’8”
- Reach: 70.5”
- Total Fights: 59
- Record: 56-1-2 (38 KOs)
Eddie Hearn: Canelo Alvarez will stop Caleb Plant inside nine rounds
Eddie Hearn has claimed that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will stop Caleb Plant inside nine rounds when the rivals go head-to-head this Saturday.
Canelo puts his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line, while Plant’s IBF belt is up for grabs in the super middleweight unification bout.
The build-up between the two has become personal in recent weeks, with undefeated American Plant mentioning the 2018 incident in which his Mexican opponent tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.
Canelo Alvarez will stop Caleb Plant inside nine rounds, Eddie Hearn claims
‘He says inside eight, I just give myself one more just in case’
Canelo Alvarez insists Caleb Plant ‘better have a good chin’ after ‘crossing the line’
Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant will need a “good chin” on fight night as the rivals’ bout on 6 November has become personal.
Trash talk triggered an altercation at their press conference as Alvarez pushed Plant and punches were thrown after Plant called him a “m**********r”. Alvarez was also labelled a “drugs cheat” by his opponent.
The incident meant Plant “crossed a line”, according to Alvarez.
The Mexican has now said: “I hope he has a good chin because he’s going to need it on fight night. I’m always ready. I just can’t wait. I feel strong and fast.
Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant ‘better have a good chin’ after ‘crossing the line’
The build up to the fight has turned personal between the boxers
Carl Froch explains why he would have been ‘too much’ for Canelo Alvarez in his prime
Carl Froch believes he would have beaten Canelo Alvarez had the two ever fought in their prime.
Canelo is aiming to complete is collection of super middleweight belts in Las Vegas on Saturday when he takes on Caleb Plant, and will cement his legacy as undisputed champion and one of the all-time greats of the division. And Froch, himself a former super middleweight champion, says he would have “loved” to fight Canelo.
“Me in my prime at about 34, 35-years-old against Canelo Alvarez, I think I would have been too much for him,” Froch told Pro Boxing Fans. “I beat Lucian Bute in that obliteration and I had the rematch with [Mikkel] Kessler and then two [George] Groves fights, which I wasn’t fully motivated for the first Groves fight, but I was for the second. I was a mature, seasoned, professional world champion. I had suffered defeats, come back and won.
Canelo Alvarez vows to make ‘history’ against Caleb Plant in super middleweight showdown
Canelo Alvarez has vowed to make “history” by defeating Caleb Plant in their super middleweight showdown on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The Mexican great is putting his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line with Plant’s IBF strap also up for grabs at the MGM Grand.
The winner will become the first undisputed champion in the division’s history.
Canelo, who saw off Billy Joe Saunders back in May, was in confident mood as he touched down in Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez vows to make ‘history’ against Caleb Plant in super middleweight clash
The Mexican great is putting his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line with Plant’s IBF strap also up for grabs
For Canelo Alvarez, ‘discipline’ is the only secret to success
Cliches in boxing are as old and worn as the blood-stained canvases on which they were first spoken, but even under the tawdry lights in Las Vegas, they still tend to shine true. Admittedly, when compared to the pantheon of Muhammad Ali quotes and the fictitious bible of Rocky Balboa, Canelo Alvarez’s “No Boxing, No Life” motto is distinctly and succinctly unremarkable, and yet that is somewhat fitting for the dominant superstar of this generation.
When Alvarez faces Caleb Plant in the early hours of Sunday morning at the MGM Grand – 16 years after turning professional and a decade since first becoming a world champion – it will mark another milestone in a career not just of immense success but astonishing longevity. After all, if only a precious few fighters will ever complete the ascent from a dingy gym to boxing’s peak, a far smaller proportion are able to sustain those heights. It’s only natural that, in a brutal sport that bears such grave risks, recognition and wealth should appease the fire that forged the path out of the wilderness.
What makes Alvarez so unique in the modern day is that, although boxing might have offered a form of protection from the bullies in Guadalajara, who taunted his ginger hair, freckles and fair skin, it was never an escape. There is an inclination to see the sport’s protagonists as young men seeking refuge, but the love Alvarez felt when he first stepped in a ring hasn’t diminished. He is one of the world’s wealthiest athletes, aligned with a fleet of designer brands and boasting a motorcade of luxury sportscars. And yet, since suffering the sole defeat of his career against Floyd Mayweather in 2014, he has beaten 14 different opponents and gleaned fragments of skill from each. The version of Alvarez who faces Plant will be the most refined, explosive and deadly the public has ever seen.
For Canelo Alvarez, ‘discipline’ is the only secret to success
Sixteen years after turning professional, Alvarez’s motivation remains undiminished. In a sport that drains the spirit – and even the health – from its competitors, that is the rarest feat
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies