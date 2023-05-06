What time does Canelo vs Ryder start in UK and US tonight?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes on John Ryder in Mexico tonight, putting the undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Alvarez, 32, bounced back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol – by securing a decision win over Gennady Golovkin in September.

With that victory, the Mexican retained his undisputed titles, which he will now defend against Ryder in Guadalajara.

Last time out, the Briton, 34, stopped Zach Parker to become interim WBO world champion. Now, six months on, he faces his toughest test yet.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 6 May at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 12am BST on Sunday 7 May (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on subscription service Dazn in the UK and worldwide, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US and Canada.

Odds

Canelo – 1/12

Ryder – 13/2

Draw – 22/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

John Ryder after winning the WBO International super-middleweight title (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs John Ryder (WBA [Super], WBC, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez (C) vs Ronal Batista (WBC flyweight title)

Steve Spark (C) vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (WBA Intercontinental super-lightweight title)

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia (featherweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks (super-middleweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana (super-middleweight)

Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael (super-welterweight)

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin (super-featherweight)

Abilkhan Amankul vs Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (middleweight)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs Fabian Trejo Rivera (super-welterweight)

Jesus Larios vs Alejandro Curiel (featherweight)