Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has admitted the mind games Billy Joe Saunders has played before their fight have made him motivated to hit his opponent even more.

The pair will face off in the ring on Saturday and the tensions are high as the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles are on the line.

In an attempt to rile his opponent, Saunders has questioned Canelo’s toughness and accused him of forgetting where he came from, and the tactics seem to be working.

Alvarez told DAZN Boxing: “I take it in my stride but yes, he has motivated me to hit him a bit more. With the right mentality and not to lose my focus. It does motivate me to punch him some more.”

Saunders is playing mind games ahead of Saturday’s bout (Getty Images)

The Mexican star is intent on demolishing Saunders this weekend and remarked their abilities are totally different.

He added: “Saunders is fighting on another level. That’s all I could say. Come Saturday, he’s going to feel it.”

Canelo’s comments came after the press conference for the bout which saw the pair goad each other.

Saunders said: “He’s a good champion, but, like I say, there’s a time in life where you get tested and sometimes when you forget where you’ve come from, and forget all those hard things, what’s brought you to where you’re at. Sometimes that can make it difficult on yourself.

“I just think he’s going to be bumping into the wrong man on Saturday night to be going home with those titles.”

Canelo added: “I’ve been involved in a lot of big fights and this is just another day in the office.

“I come to win and like I said, boxing is my life, and I come here to win.”