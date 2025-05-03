Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces William Scull this evening in a bid to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion, yet there is even more on the line in Riyadh.

As Canelo makes his Saudi debut, he must secure a victory to preserve his planned clash with Terence Crawford in September. That admittedly contrived super-fight, which will see Crawford go higher in weight than ever before, is part of Alvarez’s four-bout deal with the Saudis.

His unification clash with Cuba’s Scull (who holds the IBF belt, while Canelo owns the WBC, WBO and WBA and straps) is the first fight on the deal, before 2025 brings unknown opponents.

That said, Chris Eubank Jr has been linked to the Mexican superstar, and the Briton’s epic win against Conor Benn last Saturday may keep him in the conversation. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Scull will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday 3 May. The undercard is expected to begin around 12am BST on Sunday (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

open image in gallery Canelo during his points win over Jaime Munguia (right) last May ( Getty Images )

Odds

Canelo – 1/33

Scull – 12/1

Draw – 22/1

Full fight card

open image in gallery Munguia, whom Canelo beat last year, aims to avenge a shock KO by Bruno Surace ( Getty Images )

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs William Scull (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)

Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (WBC cruiserweight title)

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)

