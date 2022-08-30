Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has predicted that Tyson Fury’s ‘boxing skills and weight’ would prove too much for Oleksandr Usyk in a potential fight between the heavyweights.

Following Usyk’s recent decision win against Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian’s second against “AJ” in 11 months, an undisputed title clash between Usyk and Fury has been discussed by both fighters and their promoters.

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo has backed WBC heavyweight title holder Fury to emerge victorious from a bout with Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

First addressing Usyk’s rematch victory over Joshua, Canelo told Fight Hype that AJ “looked good, he looked good”.

“Just... Usyk is a great fighter, he’s a great fighter,” the Mexican continued. “I think that’s the difference.”

Canelo was then asked whether Usyk could produced the same kind of performance against Fury as he did against Joshua, and the 32-year-old said: “I don’t think so. It’s gonna be a good fight, but I think Fury’s gonna win, because he has everything.

“He has boxing skills, he has the weight... So, it’s gonna be different.”

Oleksandr Usyk (right) has now outpointed Anthony Joshua twice (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Canelo has held belts in numerous weight classes, including light-heavyweight – where he lost his last fight, a title contest with WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo has also teased a move up to cruiserweight in the past, and the Mexican was asked whether he would face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk at that weight.

“It’s difficult, but I don’t care; I like that kind of challenge,” he said. “It’s gonna be difficult, I know, but I love boxing – I love being in that kind of situation.”

Canelo is next scheduled to fight on 17 September, when he takes on Gennady Golovkin for the third time.

The pair fought one another at middleweight in 2017 and 2019, with Canelo controversially earning a draw against the Kazakh in their first meeting before winning a close majority decision in the rematch.

Their trilogy bout will take place at super-middleweight, marking Golovkin’s debut in the division as he looks to succeed his rival as undisputed champion.