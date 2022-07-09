Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow live updates from the main event and undercard at the O2 Arena in London
Derek Chisora will step out in front of a home crowd this evening as he takes on Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London.
The main-event contest is a rematch of the pair’s 2016 clash, which Pulev won via split decision in Hamburg. Few believe that tonight’s encounter will to go the judges’ scorecards, however, with the aging heavyweights expected to slug it out in a must-win meeting for both men. Briton Chisora has shown resilience in recent defeats, though, entering the O2 Arena on the back of three straight decision losses. Pulev also went the distance last time out, outpointing Jerry Forrest in May to respond well to a 2020 knockout defeat by Anthony Joshua.
The Bulgarian has expressed a desire to fight for a world title one last time, with the clock ticking for the 41-year-old. Meanwhile, Chisora has denied suggestions that he himself should retire if he is to be beaten here. The 38-year-old told The Independent this week: “Na, na. Nope. Don’t wanna think about that. Sad stories. Na. Thinking about it... If my wife leaves me today, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna find another one? For now, no.”
The prospect of interviewing Derek Chisora presents a similar conundrum to the prospect of fighting him, though admittedly with significantly lower stakes. Because, whether preparing to trade punches or trade words with the heavyweight, there is the distinct possibility of being dragged into a brawl with the Briton.
Chisora has seen it all in the ring and heard it all outside of it, but treading the line between leaving the veteran disengaged and engaging him too directly is more of a dilemma for those combating the 38-year-old with questions instead of with uppercuts. In contrast, there is little chance of Chisora’s in-ring opponents encountering a disinterested “Del Boy”; Chisora, who now prefers the nickname “War”, lives to box and possesses the purest proclivity for pugilism.
Still, the feeling-out process when speaking to Chisora mirrors the early rounds of a bout, with jabs seeming to represent the wisest form of entry. So, before approaching the obvious topic of whether Saturday’s rematch with Kubrat Pulev will – maybe should – mark the end of Chisora’s long, captivating career, we start at the beginning.
Read our exclusive interview with Derek Chisora here:
Derek Chisora suppresses ‘sad’ thoughts of retirement as Kubrat Pulev awaits
Exclusive interview: The heavyweight on being a ‘first-aider’ in Zimbabwe, training with ‘racists’ in London, and his rematch with Pulev
