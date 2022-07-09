Derek Chisora (left) faces off with Kubrat Pulev ahead of their heavyweight rematch (Getty Images)

Derek Chisora will step out in front of a home crowd this evening as he takes on Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London.

The main-event contest is a rematch of the pair’s 2016 clash, which Pulev won via split decision in Hamburg. Few believe that tonight’s encounter will to go the judges’ scorecards, however, with the aging heavyweights expected to slug it out in a must-win meeting for both men. Briton Chisora has shown resilience in recent defeats, though, entering the O2 Arena on the back of three straight decision losses. Pulev also went the distance last time out, outpointing Jerry Forrest in May to respond well to a 2020 knockout defeat by Anthony Joshua.

The Bulgarian has expressed a desire to fight for a world title one last time, with the clock ticking for the 41-year-old. Meanwhile, Chisora has denied suggestions that he himself should retire if he is to be beaten here. The 38-year-old told The Independent this week: “Na, na. Nope. Don’t wanna think about that. Sad stories. Na. Thinking about it... If my wife leaves me today, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna find another one? For now, no.”

Follow live updates from the main event and undercard, below.