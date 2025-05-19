Chris Eubank Jr and Frank Warren provide surprising update on defamation lawsuit
The pair have ‘amicably’ settled proceedings, after Eubank Jr hit out at the promoter at a press conference
Chris Eubank Jr and Frank Warren have said the promoter’s defamation lawsuit against the boxer has been “settled amicably”, after a fiery press conference re-ignited their feud last year.
In September, Eubank Jr and Warren shared a stage at a press conference for Artur Beterbiev’s first fight with Dmitry Bivol, as Eubank Jr prepared to compete on the undercard in Saudi Arabia.
At that press conference, Eubank Jr unleashed a barrage of insults against Warren, who previously promoted the 35-year-old, alleging: “He sued me for a couple of hundred thousand [pounds] a few years ago, so obviously I’d never go with him. Scumbag.”
After the event, Eubank Jr, who is promoted by Ben Shalom at Boxxer, said in a statement: “I would like to retract my inaccurate statements and offer my apologies to Frank Warren.” He also apologised to Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and Wasserman’s Kalle Sauerland, whom he had insulted in the same breath.
Nevertheless, Queensberry boss Warren, 73, began a defamation case against Eubank Jr.
However, the pair released a joint-statement on Monday (19 May), which read: “Frank Warren and Chris Eubank Jr confirm that the defamation proceedings against Chris Eubank Jr have been settled amicably.
“With these proceedings now settled, both Frank Warren and Chris Eubank Jr look forward to a positive, professional relationship in the future.”
Eubank Jr last fought in April, winning a decision against rival Conor Benn, who is promoted by Matchroom, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The pair could be set for a rematch later this year, extending a rivalry that began in 2022 and which is connected to their fathers’ historic grudge. In 1990, Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn, before the British icons fought to a draw in 1993.
