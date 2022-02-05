Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Liam Williams face off ahead of their middleweight fight (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Eubank Jr will look to secure a statement middleweight win this evening as he takes on Liam Williams in hostile territory.

Eubank Jr, son of English boxing icon Chris Eubank, faces Welshman Williams at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, where the atmosphere should be intense after a heated build-up between the fighters. Williams has promised to “smash this guy to pieces”, while Eubank Jr, 32, has said: “He’s already said he’s going to try and fight dirty, but that’s not the fighter I am. I’m going to beat him the right way.”

Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 knockouts) last competed in October, when his opponent Wanik Awdijan retired after five rounds due to a rib injury inflicted by the Briton. The 29-year-old Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in April as he came up short against middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, with all judges heavily favouring the American. Eubank Jr is seeking a title shot of his own but must beware a dangerous and game opponent this evening.

In the co-main event, Claressa Shields makes her UK debut as the American defends her middleweight titles against Slovenia’s Ema Kozin. Follow live updates and results from the entire card tonight, below.