Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Eubank Jr will “let the dust settle” before making a call over activating his rematch clause with Liam Smith.

That comes despite the British middleweight congratulating his rival and then outlining his intent to gain revenge after a devastating fourth-round knockout defeat to the Liverpudlian.

Eubank Jr quickly stated how “we'll get it on again soon”, but promoter Kalle Sauerland is more cautious about a timescale to trigger his rematch clause.

“We obviously have that rematch clause, but we’ll let the dust settle,” Sauerland told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got a few weeks to activate that. We’ll take an internal discussion, see what the best way forward is for Jr and go from there.

“For sure, that score obviously needs to be settled, but take nothing away from Beefy, it was a fantastic victory for him and congratulations to him and the whole Smith family.”

The defeat is a huge setback for Eubank Jr, although a rematch may provoke even greater interest than last Saturday’s grudge match.

With a legacy fight against Conor Benn falling through after his rival’s failed drugs tests, Eubank Jr quickly pivoted towards a Smith clash.

Animosity overshadowed the build-up to the contest with homophobic taunts aimed at Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr reacts to defeat against Smith (Action Images via Reuters)

But there was respect from Eubank Jr’s side despite the shock loss, with Smith revealing how he sensed his rival was vulnerable in the early stages of the Manchester contest.

“I could feel it early, I sensed he didn’t like it,” Smith told the Independent’s Steve Bunce. “I knew I could put him under pressure, I knew I could hurt him.”