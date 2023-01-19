Chris Eubank Jr feels Liam Smith “embarrassed himself” as the British rivals engaged in an ugly slanging match ahead of their middleweight showdown on Saturday night.

A contrite Smith afterwards accepted the personal barbs “crossed a line” following a reference to Eubank Jr’s sexuality during the final press conference for their fight at Manchester’s AO Arena.

“You go on about girls, has anyone in this room ever seen you with a girl? I am just asking, do you want to tell us something?” Smith asked.

Sky Sports have also since apologised for the remarks made on stage.

Sign up for our newsletters.