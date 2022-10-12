Conor Benn expects ‘apology’ from critics amid drug controversy
Benn returned an adverse drug test result that saw his fight with Chris Eubank Jr called off last week
Conor Benn has said he expects an ‘apology’ from his critics as the controversy around his adverse drug test result continues.
Benn, 26, was scheduled to take on Eubank Jr, 33, in a 157lbs catchweight bout in London last Saturday (8 October), but the fight fell through on Thursday, a day after it was revealed that Benn had returned a test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene.
The Daily Mail first reported the news, and on Tuesday (11 October) the publication released a story stating that Benn had previously tested positive for the same banned substance.
On Wednesday, Benn took to Instagram to write on his story: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect!”
The unbeaten Briton has maintained his innocence since the test result was revealed, claiming: “I’m a clean athlete.”
Benn and compatriot Eubank Jr were set to square off almost 29 years to the day after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, fought one another for the second and final time.
Benn was due to move up two weight classes for the main-event contest at the O2 Arena, while Eubank Jr was set to cut three pounds more than usual.
Eubank Jr this week announced that he would be giving away to fans all of the unsold merchandise that his team had prepared for the fight.
