Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden card: All fights tonight

<p>Conor Benn enters his clash with Chris van Heerden with a perfect record</p>

(Getty Images)

Conor Benn continues to target marquee match-ups at welterweight, but the likes of Kell Brook must wait for now, with the 25-year-old set to clash with Chris van Heerden in Manchester tonight.

Benn, son of British boxing legend Nigel, headlines at the AO Arena as he goes up against South African southpaw Van Heerden.

In his last outing, Benn finished Chris Algieiri in the fourth round in November to move to 20-0 with 13 knockouts to his name.

Van Heerden, meanwhile, last competed in December 2020, fighting to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. As such, the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 16 April.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event likely taking place shortly after 10pm.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN.

DAZN is available at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Benn: 1/10

Draw: 25/1

Van Heerden: 5/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy

Campbell Hatton vs Lee Glover

Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino

Jack Cullen vs TBA

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

Cyrus Pattinson vs Danny Mendoza

Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin

