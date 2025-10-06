UFC chief Dana White counters Conor McGregor’s White House fight claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has hinted that fans should not yet get excited about Conor McGregor fighting at the White House.

White, the president of the UFC and a friend of US president Donald Trump, has been planning a fight card that is tentatively expected to take place on the South Lawn in June 2026.

White, 56, met with Mr Trump in September to discuss the card, and he has even shared details of the event and renderings of what the UFC Octagon would look like on the South Lawn.

Former champion McGregor is not just among the fighters to have expressed an interest in competing at the White House; the Irishman has even claimed a fight against Michael Chandler is “signed”.

McGregor, 37, also claimed he had been negotiating with the US government, rather than with White. And White has now confirmed he has not held talks with McGregor – or any fighter for that matter – but also suggested “Notorious”’s place on the card is not official.

“We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House,” White said on Saturday (4 October), at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference.

“We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February.

“I have made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to be on that card.

“But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. He has not won a fight since January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

McGregor recently announced he was calling off his pursuit of the Irish presidency, criticising his nation’s eligibility rules.

Alongside his political frustrations and lack of in-ring activity, McGregor has faced numerous legal issues in recent years.

In November, a civil jury found in favour of a woman who had accused him of rape, and the fighter’s appeal against the verdict failed in July. McGregor, who was found civilly liable for assault, has always denied the allegations against him.