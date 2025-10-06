Trump sets date for UFC fight at the White House - his 80th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has confirmed that the hotly debated UFC fight at the White House will take place on his 80th birthday.

The controversial event, which will be hosted on the South Lawn, was originally set to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The president confirmed the new date while speaking at an event to mark 250 years of the US Navy.

open image in gallery Donald Trump broke the news while addressing Navy cadets and service men and women ( Copyright 2025 Associated Press All rights reserved )

“On June 14, next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House on the grounds,” Trump told a crowd of Navy cadets and service people. He did not mention that the fight will now fall on his birthday.

Last week, UFC fighter Conor McGregor said that he had signed on for the June match-up in a “done deal.”

“It ain’t a negotiation,” he added on Fox News.

However, Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said that his team has “not started negotiating” with anyone for the fight.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor has claimed that he will be fighting at the event, but the CEO of the UFC has claimed that no one is signed on yet ( EPA )

“I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card, but nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House," White told reporters.

The UFC executive, a close ally and friend of the president, warned that security is going to be a “massive issue” at the event. According to White, fewer than 5,000 people will be able to attend the event at the White House.

Other attendees will be moved into a “park connected to the White House,” White said, referencing President’s Park.

“We can put 85,000 people over there with screens,” he continued. “We’re gonna put a big stage out there and do concerts. We’re gonna take over Washington D.C. that whole week.”

open image in gallery Dana White has said that only 5,000 people will be invited to the UFC event ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In September, the White House told The Hill that the huge event will also feature fireworks and light shows, as well as fighter weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial.

Previously, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Wall Street Journal that the event will “celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” on Independence Day. Now, the event will take place three weeks early to coincide with the president’s birthday.

When Trump eventually concludes his second term, he will be the oldest president in history. The president will be 82 years-old when he finally leaves office, although he has repeatedly threatened to run for an unprecedented third term.